Luton primary school rated ‘good’ in all areas after Ofsted visit

Foxdell Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

A primary school in Luton has received their Ofsted rating after having an inspection last month.

A report into Foxdell Primary School was published on February 13 and examined the way the school teaches and supports its pupils, its safeguarding arrangements and leadership.

The school in Dallow Road was visited by three inspectors as part of a routine visit.

They described the school as a “supportive and welcoming community” that puts its students at the heart of all it does.

The report read: “The school celebrates the diverse cultures and backgrounds of its community, ensuring a safe and happy environment for every child.

The school has high expectations for both behaviour and learning.”

The “positive and supportive relationships between adults and pupils” was praised, as was “ambitious and broad” curriculum.

After staffing issues in the past, the school has started to address gaps in pupils’ understanding.

The report stated: “Pupils’ outcomes in national tests and assessments are improving as they increasingly recall important knowledge across subjects and complete work to a high standard.”

Ofsted gave the school some areas to improve in. The inspectors said: “...with many new staff, including those new to the profession, some areas of the curriculum are not taught as effectively as others.

"For example, while strong systems are in place to identify pupils with barriers to learning, such as pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) or pupils who are new to speaking English, some staff are still developing the skills needed to consistently adapt learning to meet pupils’ differing needs and help them to be as successful as they can.”

Foxdell Primary School did not respond to Luton News’ request for comment.

As of September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement of state-funded schools. In all five areas of assessment, the school was rated as ‘good’.

The report read: “The school provides a strong start for children in the early years and those joining at different points in the year, including pupils arriving from other countries."

While children engage well in most lessons, inspectors said: “...during child-initiated learning, adults are sometimes unclear about the purpose and learning goals of activities meant to encourage independent play.

"In these instances, children rely too much on adult support or lose focus and become disengaged.”