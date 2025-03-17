Luton primary school rated 'good' in all areas after Ofsted visit

Education regulator, Ofsted, has given a Luton primary school a ‘good’ rating in all areas of assessment after an inspection earlier this year.

Surrey Street Primary School was described as being “at the heart of the community” after the two-day inspection in February.

The school, in Cutenhoe Learning Park, had its report published last week and highlighted positives found during the visit.

The report read: “Pupils are happy, safe and proud to be part of this school. They live by their school rules, which encourage them to be safe, be kind and be positive. The school ensure all pupils are fully included into school life. It offers equal opportunities for all pupils, regardless of their needs and backgrounds.”

Staff were praised for having high expectations of pupil’s behaviour and “as a result, there are few disruptions to lessons or other activities.”

The curriculum at the school is ambitious and many of the nearly 400 students achieve well. While in most subjects, the curriculum is “coherently designed”, inspectors said: “...in a minority of other subjects, the school has not yet identified the important knowledge that pupils need to learn. In these subjects, teachers do not always know exactly what to teach and when to teach it.”

Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) quickly have their needs identified and “they get the help that they need”.

The report stated: “This is because staff are well trained to understand how to support pupils with SEND. Pupils with SEND learn successfully alongside their peers in class. Teachers skilfully adapt learning for pupils with SEND to enable this to happen.”

Inspectors noted that pupils showed “high levels of motivation and work hard to follow the school’s rules”. At Surrey Street, good behaviour is rewarded, and pupils are encouraged to understand, reflect on and change any poor behaviour.

The report stated: “Staff are skilled at supporting pupils who need extra help to manage their behaviour and emotions.”

Another area of improvement for the school was to give students more opportunities to develop their interests and talents. Inspectors said: “The school should ensure that pupils have access to a range of appropriate and pertinent personal development opportunities.”