Luton primary school's new inclusion hub gets special visit from Children’s Commissioner for England

Pupils at a Luton primary school had a special visitor when the Children’s Commissioner for England stopped by to open the school’s new inclusion hub.

Dame Rachel de Souza visited Dallow Primary School on Thursday, March 23 to open the hub, which will provide a safe space for children.

Dame Rachel, who has been the Children’s Commissioner for two years, received a tour of the Luton school and met with staff, pupils and school governors. She was then asked to officially open the hub which is primarily set to be used as a safe space for children who require extra support.

From left to right: Lorraine Hughes, Director of Education for Chiltern Learning Trust; Katharine Lovell, Headteacher at Dallow Primary School; Dame Rachel de Souza; Nancy Roberts, Chair of Governors for Dallow Primary School.

The hub is also the location for the community room where the school’s family worker team hosts a variety of classes including English and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) for Luton people.

Katharine Lovell, headteacher at Dallow Primary School, which is part of Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “At Dallow Primary School we are committed to providing the best possible outcome for all learners. Primarily, the inclusion hub is a safe place for our learners with special educational needs; many use the new sensory room, structured learning through play areas or small intervention rooms to meet their individual needs.

“Our school counsellor who visits once a week is also based in the hub as is the school’s SENCo and SEN administrator. We thank Dame Rachel de Souza for visiting us and opening this wonderful new facility. The children loved meeting her.”

Dame Rachel de Souza said: “Both the children and staff at Dallow Primary School told me that the school is strong academically but also a really fun place to be. The children clearly love coming to this school each day and their pride in being part of the Luton community was

evident.