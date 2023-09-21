Luton primary school's own clothes day raises over £1,000 for Moroccan aid appeal

Kids with the cheque for the British Red Cross. Picture: Luton Borough Council

Children at a school in Luton have raised over £1,000 to help those affected by the earthquake in Morocco.

Last Friday (September 15) almost 600 pupils at Putteridge Primary School turned up in their own clothes in aid of the British Red Cross Moroccan Earthquake Appeal. They managed to raise a staggering £1,082.57 which will go towards relief efforts in Morocco after the 6.8 magnitude earthquake earlier this month. Key Stage 2 students were taught about the British Red Cross and how their money would help those in the country.

