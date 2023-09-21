Luton primary school's own clothes day raises over £1,000 for Moroccan aid appeal

News you can trust since 1891
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:07 BST
Kids with the cheque for the British Red Cross. Picture: Luton Borough CouncilKids with the cheque for the British Red Cross. Picture: Luton Borough Council
Kids with the cheque for the British Red Cross. Picture: Luton Borough Council

Children at a school in Luton have raised over £1,000 to help those affected by the earthquake in Morocco.

Last Friday (September 15) almost 600 pupils at Putteridge Primary School turned up in their own clothes in aid of the British Red Cross Moroccan Earthquake Appeal. They managed to raise a staggering £1,082.57 which will go towards relief efforts in Morocco after the 6.8 magnitude earthquake earlier this month. Key Stage 2 students were taught about the British Red Cross and how their money would help those in the country.

Headteacher Mr Pickard said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the overwhelming generosity and support of our school community towards this cause. We are delighted that Putteridge Primary School is able to help make a difference during a very difficult time for those affected by this disaster, including families who are part of our school.”

