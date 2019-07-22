Luton’s Beech Hill Gambia Day builds a future for Sohm school

A Luton school is proud to have raised £10,000 in total for a school it is twinned with in The Gambia.

Beech Hill Community Primary recently held its very own Gambia Day, which saw pupils wear colours of the country’s flag, paint African scenes and enjoy dance, song and stories.

The event raised £2,000 for Beech Hill’s linked school, Sohm Lower Basic, meaning it has raised £10,000 in total over three years.

Natalie Carson, deputy head, said: “What a huge difference our students’ efforts will make to these African youngsters.”

The school works with the charity, Sohm Schools Support, which has announced that Sohm Lower Basic can now build a new hall and kitchen for 2020.

John Walker of Sohm Schools Support, added: “The Luton mums are the unsung heroes. They went around the community asking for food donations and cooked treats for Gambia Day to bring in and sell to help raise money.”