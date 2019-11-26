Luton’s Challney High School for Girls raises £12.5k for charity

Pupils from Challney High School for Girls raised £12,570 for charity and in so doing broke their own record for the single biggest fund-raising effort.

The money will be shared between Cancer Research UK, the breast cancer unit at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, and the Association of Breast Surgeons, who work with doctors abroad.

The pupils create the 'pink ribbon' - the international symbol of breast cancer awareness.

The pupils and teachers ran their own Race for Life at the school on October 18, raising the money through sponsorships.

Headteacher Joanna Mylles said: “The girls need little encouragement to get involved in the kind of things that benefit others.

“Social action is an important part of the vision we have at the school. Our students are very committed to achieving the highest academic standards and excelling in their studies, but they are also very concerned about the wider world around them and more importantly making a difference.”

The students at the school have already done a huge amount for charity this year, already raising impressive amounts for a number of causes, including Luton Foodbank, Keech Hospice Care, and the Make a Wish Foundation.