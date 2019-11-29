Luton’s teacher recruitment drive needs you!

A recruitment campaign aimed at showcasing the opportunities in teaching in Luton begins this weekend.

The Chiltern Learning Trust is spearheading the drive to ensure the profession is more reflective of the diverse communities that make up the town.

Teacher recruitment drive.

The campaign kicks off on Saturday, November 30, at the Chiltern Academy, between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Sufian Sadiq, director of the Teaching School, said: “As a young person growing up, I had fantastic teachers at Challney High School for Boys. They were more than just teachers; they were also my role models.”

Those attending can find out about the opportunities that exist in the trust’s 11 schools, and as well as learning about the roles in teaching, support, admin or leadership. They will also get to meet current teachers and pupils.

Adrian Rogers, chief executive of the Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “We want more and more outstanding leaders working in schools in the region, making a positive impact in our communities.

“Luton has a great cultural mix and we want those aspiring leaders from our communities represented across our trust schools.”