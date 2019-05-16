Luton’s University of Bedfordshire proud to support #ThinkModern campaign

Luton’s University of Bedfordshire is supporting the MillionPlus #ThinkModern campaign, which had its exciting launch yesterday at the Palace of Westminster.

The campaign highlights the contribution to the UK made by modern universities and in the state rooms at The Speaker’s House, The Rt Hon John Bercow MP was host, while parliamentarians met with students and staff.

The campaign explores the work of these institutions, focusing on six theme areas – Making Britain Work; Pathways, Partnerships and Productivity; Creative and Technological Skills for the 21st Century; Innovation and Research; Aspiration, Opportunity and Inclusion; and Entrepreneurial, Enterprising, Enriching.

Bill Rammell, vice chancellor, said: “We are proud to be a modern university and to support the Think Modern campaign.

“At Bedfordshire we are focused on meeting the challenges of the modern world. Our research and knowledge exchange addresses the challenges faced by business, public services and communities at home and globally such as cyber harassment, while our academics are delivering the research insight that addresses significant social challenges, such as the ageing population.

“In addition we are busy training the next generation of social workers, nurses and teachers and are supporting business and public services to innovate.”

Follow the campaign on the MillionPlus website and on Twitter, using the hashtag #ThinkModern