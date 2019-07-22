Luton’s Wigmore Primary pupils win school Tri-Golf competition

10 pupils from Luton’s Wigmore Primary School won this year’s County Finals Tri-Golf Competition, which took place at the Summer School Games hosted at Bedford International Athletics Track.

The year six students competed against six other schools in a round robin of golf skills test, with Wigmore coming out on top. Pupils were thrilled that their hard work had paid off.

Wigmore Primary pupils with their medals.

This is a great achievement for the pupils, as it was the last sporting event in which they would be representing Wigmore Primary before heading off to high school.

PE teacher, Mr Marshall, said: “I could not be prouder of the team who have worked so hard in training and at competitions and they fully deserve their gold medal.”

Good luck to all the pupils as they begin a new chapter.