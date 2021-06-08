Luton school achieving its goal of revamping football facilities

People living in Luton are set to benefit from fresh investment into local football facilities after Cardinal Newman School was awarded a grant from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation.

The £2,000 grant will enable Cardinal Newman School, whose students play fixtures against other local schools as well as in national FA competitions, to upgrade their goals.

The Football Foundation is the UK’s largest sports charity and exists to improve the experience of playing football for everyone, by championing fair access to quality facilities.

Cardinal Newman School

Cardinal Newman School worked with the Football Foundation and the Bedfordshire FA to secure the grant towards the project.

Phil Adams, Head of PE, said: “We are over the moon with the grant, and would like to thank the Football Foundation. The money will go towards upgrading our goals and improve the quality of football matches at the school. It only goes to benefit the students who love their PE lessons and football.”

Robert Sullivan, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: “This grant award to Cardinal Newman School goes towards developing their football facilities is great news for the local community.

“It will support people’s ability to play our national game locally and therefore help unlock football’s many benefits to physical and mental wellbeing. That’s why we’re committed to transforming the face of grassroots football facilities in this country. It’s therefore very welcome news to hear that this funding will support Cardinal Newman School in developing their facilities for their local community.