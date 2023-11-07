Luton school receives a helping hand from Taylor Wimpey

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting local communities, Taylor Wimpey South Midlands has recently donated £1000 to Bushmead Primary School, based in Luton.

The school is currently in the process of repairing its outside hub after a leak in the roof led to extensive, and costly, water damage.

Prior to its forced closure, the hub was primarily used as a space by the Friends of Bushmead School, a charity made up of parent and teacher volunteers who run seasonal shops and host school fundraising events.

The housebuilders donation will go towards purchasing new materials, such as plasterboards and windows, to help finalise the refurbishment.

Sue Shaw, Site Manager at Bushmead Primary School said: “We hosted our Christmas shop in 2021 surrounded by buckets collecting water dripping through the ceiling. Last year's festive shop was also run in inadequate conditions. Whilst we have now managed to fix the leaking ceiling, the floor and walls of the hub still require considerable improvement works in order to be restored.

“Taylor Wimpey’s kind donation will help us get closer to reopening our much-missed hub. On behalf of everyone at Bushmead School, I’d like to thank them for their support.”

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We were delighted to offer our help to Bushmead School. We hope our donation goes some way to ensure the Friends of Bushmead School are able to return to the hub to host their wonderful seasonal shops and fundraising events.”

The donation to Bushmead Primary School is one of the many ways in which Taylor Wimpey is supporting the local communities in which it builds. To find out more, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/media-centre/news.