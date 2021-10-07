Luton school St Joseph's shows it's truly international with award recognition

Pupils at St Joseph's school

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Luton has again been awarded the British Council’s prestigious International School Award in recognition of its work to bring the world into the classroom.

The International School Award celebrates the achievements of schools that do exceptional work in international education and help young people gain the cultural understanding and skills they need to work in today’s world.

St. Joseph’s international work includes Black History Month, learning about the experiences of refugees, French language and the French - speaking world, causes and effects of climate change, different faiths and the history, geography and cultures of different parts of the globe.

Mrs Anne-Marie Bingham, international coordinator at St Joseph's on Gardenia Avenue, said: “We are thrilled to have qualified once again for the award. Through our international work we hope to enable our pupils to become responsible global citizens with a sense of pride in their own cultural identities, open-mindedness in learning about the wider world and awareness of how their actions, however small, can make a positive impact.”

Scott McDonald, Chief Executive of the British Council, said: ‘The school has earned this prestigious award through its inspirational international work and links with schools abroad."