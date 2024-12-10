Luton school to teach early years after closure of nearby nursery

A Luton school is to provide early years education, after the closure of a nearby independent nursery school.

Bushmead Primary School currently caters for pupils aged four to 11, but will extend its age range to include nursery provision for two to four-year-olds.

A statutory process has to be followed when the age range of a community school is altered by one year or more, according to a report to the borough council’s executive committee.

Children have been entering the reception year at the Bushmead Road school in the September following their fourth birthday, explained the report.

Bushmead Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

“The school received 152 responses to its consultation, with 92 per cent in favour of the proposal. Concerns were raised around traffic and congestion.

“There are three entrances to the premises, which assists with managing congestion. Many of the prospective pupils of the nursery are expected to be siblings of children attending the school already.”

LBC must decide proposals within two months of the end of the representation period, otherwise the proposal will be referred to the schools adjudicator, said the report.

“In general, proposals should be implemented within three years of their publication. Nursery provision is required to meet the demand in the local community where a nearby independent nursery is closing.

“The early years foundation stage (EYFS) baseline suggests the majority of pupils join the school well below the expected level of development for their age, while pupils with complex special needs enter the reception year with very little formal assessment.

“The headteacher and staff are working towards significantly improving the outcomes for pupils through planned interventions and reduced class sizes to raise attainment.

“It’s hoped that 90 per cent of pupils reach national expectations by the end of the reception year. Ofsted has rated the early years foundation stage as consistently good at the school.

“Nursery provision would be very similar to what’s currently available to reception pupils there, including specific phonics and mathematics programmes.

“It’s anticipated the vast majority of children attending a nursery unit attached to the school will feed into the school’s reception year via the admissions process,” added the report.

“This proposal will increase the opportunity for children to have a good quality early years education, which raises achievement and reduces inequalities, and will create more opportunities for them to develop, play and socialise.”

Portfolio holder for skills and employability and Labour Farley councillor Javeria Hussain said: “Owing to changes in government legislation and growing demand in the area, it’s important further nursing provisions are created to ensure the needs of are met for local communities and their children.

“This age range expansion will provide good quality nursery provision for the community and ensure pupils receive intervention at an earlier stage to drive their progress. We don’t feel it’s a contentious issue.

“The school has the capacity to incorporate a nursery already and the funds to do so without impacting on learning in years reception to six.”

The committee unanimously agreed the extension to the school’s age range to include nursery provision.