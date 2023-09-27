News you can trust since 1891
Luton school wants your views on plans to transfer disused playing field back to council

Fill out the survey before November 5
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 11:46 BST
Denbigh High School. Picture: Google MapsDenbigh High School. Picture: Google Maps
A school in Luton is asking for the public’s views on its plans to transfer a playing field back to the council after the land fell into “disuse”.

The field on Bishopscote Road currently provides “no discernible value for educational purposes” to Denbigh High School, which is part of the Chiltern Learning Trust – and the Trust now wants to give it back to Luton Borough Council.

The trust and school want opinions on the land and its future. The Trust says that this would be at no cost to the council.

The land was a designated playing field for Denbigh High School when it became a foundation school and has been held by the trust since the school joined in 2013.

Adrian Rogers, CEO of Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “Denbigh High School has suitable on-site facilities on Alexandra Avenue, and the former playing field on Bishopscote Road has fallen into disuse. We know the area can attract anti-social behaviour and currently provides no discernible value for educational purposes.

“Both the trust and the school recognise the potential value of this public asset to the local community and want to transfer the land’s ownership back to the local authority to use the land as part of Luton town’s education estate and for the benefit of its children and families.

He added: “We encourage all stakeholders and community members to participate and contribute to this consultation.”

The survey can be found here. Written comments can be sent to Bishopscote Road Consultation, Chiltern Learning Trust, Denbigh High School, Alexandra Avenue, Luton, LU3 1HE.

