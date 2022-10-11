Luton schoolchildren create motivational bookmarks for GP surgery

Youngsters at a Lutons school have been busy creating motivational bookmarks for healthcare workers.

The Year 2 class of six and seven-year-olds at The Ferrars Academy made the gifts for the healthcare professionals and administrative staff at Priory Garden Surgery, Dunstable.

The children had a lovely time colouring in and designing these bookmarks to promote their love for reading to the community.

The Ferrars Academy receiving gifts for their hand-crafted bookmarks for Priory Garden Surgery.

A spokesman for the school said: “The hand-crafted bookmarks were received with such excitement and pleasure by the staff at the surgery. They were overwhelmed by the children’s creativity and the school’s generosity for creating a jar of bookmarks to be placed in the surgery’s library to help them with every book they read.

“The children were thrilled to have a visitor from Priory Garden Surgery who gifted them with new science books, gifts and personalised letters for every child.