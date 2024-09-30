Luton schoolgirl chosen to launch the nation’s favourite poetry speaking competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fifteen-year-old Alicja Nowacka of Cardinal Newman School, Warden Hill Road, Luton, has been chosen to launch the nation’s hugely popular Poetry By Heart competition.

She will do it on National Poetry Day, 3 October, at a special event in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Shakespeare’s Globe, London by performing a poem she has learned by heart.

The poem is ‘In Wales, Wanting to be Italian’ by Imtiaz Dharker. Alicja’s performance of the poem won her a place in the national finals of the Poetry By Heart competition in the summer – quite an achievement as over 3,000 entries to the competition were received.

Poet Imtiaz Dharker herself is also taking part in the launch on National Poetry Day and will listen to Alicja’s recitation, along with other VIP guests and schools in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.

Alicja performing onstage at Shakespeare's Globe in the Poetry By Heart Grand Finale in July.

Encouraging everyone to learn poetry by heart, Imtiaz Dharker says, “Once you have learned a poem it doesn’t just live in your head, it lives in your heart for ever and keeps giving new gifts back to you.

"It can mean one thing to you when you are seven, and something quite different when you are seventeen or seventy. It’s like having a superpower that will stay with you for the rest of your life.”

Alicja agrees and says, “Poetry is a lot like an adventure. It can be exciting or not. It all depends on how it’s done. If I enjoy a poem, I’ll learn it. It allows me to have an insight into the thoughts of another and it built up my confidence and love for public speaking.

"There are some poems you will understand, relate to, and enjoy and it’s those that are worth learning. Learn (and if you enjoy the thrill of speaking out loud, like I do) and perform the poems you actually enjoy because it is then that you will provide your listener with an experience, a story that they will want to hear about.

"This story will be unique to you and your interpretation of it. Poetry can be beautiful, especially when you pick the right poem. My advice, find a poem you like and notice how poetry doesn’t have to be boring, it can be lots of fun.”

Established in 2013, Poetry By Heart is open to all schools and colleges in England and in 2024 alone it inspired over 110,000 young people to learn a poem by heart. Over 1,500 schools took part in the competition.