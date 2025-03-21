Luton schoolgirl shortlisted for national award after helping to “transform library”

Faria Butt (left) in her school library. Picture: SLA

A student from a Luton school has made it to the finals of a national award recognising the work done by library volunteers in schools.

Faria Butt from Challney High School for Girls was shortlisted for “demonstrating a level of leadership that has transformed the library into a student-led place – run by students for the students”.

She is a finalist in the secondary category of the UK Pupil Library Assistant of the Year Awards, the annual awards are organised by the School Library Association and the CILIP School Libraries Group.

The student said: “My library activities have boosted my confidence and skills to speak with other people who are not in my year. I am always able to make my library look more vibrant and have an interest in reading which I always enjoyed. I am innovative and supportive to the student librarians working with me, nurturing an environment where creativity flourishes, professional growth is encouraged, and the library needs are met.

"These experiences underscore my commitment to maintaining a high level of organisation, and I consistently strive to deliver tasks with the utmost quality whenever I contribute to library-related activities."

The school librarian at Challney High School for Girls said: “Faria has redefined the role of Senior Library Prefect during her tenure; demonstrating a level of leadership that has transformed the library into a student-led place – run by students for the students.”

The winners will be revealed by children’s author and comedian, Russell Kane, at a London ceremony on Tuesday, March 25.