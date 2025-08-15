Pupils from three primary schools in Luton recently enjoyed a series of special reading workshops attended by volunteers from Amazon’s Dunstable fulfilment centre.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team of 16 Amazon employees joined the workshops at Pirton Hill Primary School, Surrey Street Primary School and Hillborough Junior School, to read to children and help pupils create crafts inspired by the books.

Carlos Martin is one of the Amazon Dunstable employees who took part in the workshops. He said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was great to see the pupils’ creativity come to life through reading and art, and to support their learning in a fun and meaningful way.”

Luton schools host reading workshops with Amazon

Suzie Bradshaw from Hillborough Junior School added:

“We are really grateful to the team at Amazon in Dunstable for helping to provide such an inspirational day for our Year 4 pupils. We are committed to developing reading for pleasure at Hillborough Junior School and the activities and enthusiasm from the volunteers at Amazon certainly created a buzz around reading, stories and books.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 8 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham. This year, the Multibank will send 1 million orders to families across the UK.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton schools host reading workshops with Amazon

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.