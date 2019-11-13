Luton Scouts over the airwaves to learn about vital part radio played in history

Media-savvy Luton Scouts recently operated a Jamboree on an amateur radio station alongside its internet counterpart.

Using the Ross Park headquarters for the weekend, adults leaders enabled Scouts from across Luton to speak to other Scouts from all across Europe, having individual contacts for all five continents.

A Luton Scouts spokesman explained how the Scouts had learned about the vital role of communications in history. He said: “The weekend was a great success and could not have happened without the help of a catering team and all the leaders who made it possible for the Scout sections to attend.

“Amateur radio has been at the forefront of disasters. In World War Two, amateur radio operators supported the interception of enemy transmissions which were used at Bletchley Park.

“It was so secret, these operators were given Observer Corp uniforms to explain why the person had not been called up.

“Furthermore, on September 11, 2001, the Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre in New York City were hit by aeroplanes, bringing down the radio aerials.

“To support the firefighters, amateur radio operators set up at one of the control centres for an hour or two until the authorities were back up and running.

“This was so successful that amateur radio operators have a permanent parking space for their radio unit in case of emergencies.”

For more details about Scouting fun and adventure, visit www.lutonscouts.org.uk or call 0844 414 5687.