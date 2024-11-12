Luton Sixth Form College. Picture: Google Maps

Union members at Luton Sixth Form College have voted to strike in their dispute over pay.

In their vote, 97 per cent of National Education Union members at the college were in favour of walking out over their current pay offer.

Teachers will go on strike on November 28, December 3 and December 4.

The union explained that whilst sixth form college academies have been guaranteed funding to give them the same 5.5 per cent pay award as offered to school teachers, this is not the case for non-academised sixth form colleges like the one in Luton.

The Department for Education has not yet clarified whether the additional funding for further education announced in the budget, including for sixth form colleges, can be utilised for staff pay.

David Mingay, Local Secretary of the National Education Union in Luton, said: “NEU members at Luton Sixth Form college have shown that they will fight for a fair pay award for all colleges.

“We are in dispute due to the baffling decision by the Government to offer an above-inflation pay award to some sixth form colleges and not others. This choice fundamentally undermines our existing national collective bargaining arrangement within the sixth form college sector and risks the creation of a two-tier workforce.”

Luton Sixth Form College has been approached for comment.

David added: “The recent additional funding awarded to further education, including sixth form colleges, should properly be spent on staff pay and we are seeking urgent clarification from the DfE that they will confirm that colleges may do so. We have been disappointed by the failure of the Government to resolve this frankly unnecessary dispute, particularly when we have taken every step to explain the distinctive nature of sixth form colleges relative to the schools sector, and the importance of maintaining the integrity of existing collective bargaining arrangements.

“Our strong ballot result demonstrates that members will not hesitate to take strike action if this farcical situation is not put right.”