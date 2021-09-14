Luton Sixth Form College welcomes 1,500 new students

Principal and CEO Altaf Hussain is looking forward to the new academic year after Luton Sixth Form College enrolled its new cohort of students last week.

The college welcomed over 1,500 new sixthformers who will study a broad range of qualifications in a range of subjects, from Accounting and Arabic, to Sport and Travel & Tourism.

“This is one of the most exciting times of the year as new students join us at the college,” said Mr Hussain. “I have said many times before that I am lucky to have the best job in the world.

Altaf Hussain is pictured with Harvey Hall

“Over the course of the year, we work hard to ensure that every prospective student receives the advice they need to make the best decision about what course is appropriate for them.

“This is the culmination of that process.”

Altaf Hussain is pictured with Harvey Hall, who came to the college from Ashcroft High School (now Queen Elizabeth School).

Harvey will be studying an Art and Design Diploma, Business extended certificate and a Japanese beginners’ course.

Mr Hussain added: “Our relationship with our high schools is very important to us as a college and I want to thank their staff in preparing their students ready for this new step in their journeys.