Luton South and South Bedfordshire MP backs Plan for Change as almost one million more young people to get access to school mental health support this year

Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, has welcomed the Labour government’s plans to ensure almost one million more young people will have access to mental health support in school this year, as the government begins a national rollout to fix the inherited challenges facing our children.

Under Labour’s plans, all pupils will have access to mental health support in school by 2029/30, delivering on its Plan for Change to improve children's life chances and tackle the root causes of poor attendance and behaviour.

Mental health specialists in schools provide early intervention through group sessions and 1:1 support, addressing issues young people are facing, including anxiety and building resilience. Their work not only tackles the youth mental health crisis but also improves school attendance.

By partnering with school staff and NHS services, they offer expert advice, reducing pressure on educators and helping students stay in education. New research has shown a direct link between the severity of children’s mental health problems and their likelihood to miss school.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson MP and Rachel Hopkins MP

Following a youth engagement workshop hosted by Rachel Hopkins MP and Sarah Owen MP in Luton last month, where young people who attended raised the need for better mental health support in schools across the board, alongside improved education on mental wellbeing, these plans to expand mental health support come at a critical juncture for young people.

The new investment of up to £49m means six in ten pupils will have access to a mental health support team by March 2026, with the rollout prioritised based on NHS identification of local need and reaching the most vulnerable children first.

It comes as Labour unveils a new programme to provide intensive support for 500 schools with significant attendance and behaviour challenges. New attendance and behaviour hubs, built around 90 schools with a track record of improving attendance and behaviour standards, will directly target the schools with the highest need as well as providing wider support for a further 4,500 in all corners of the country.

The Labour government is determined to go further and faster, joining up mental health, wellbeing, attendance and behaviour to drive change for young people.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

“We inherited a system full of challenges and breaking the vicious cycle of poor mental health, low attendance and bad behaviour among children and young people is the most urgent one facing our schools – and this government is already turning the tide.

“Expanding mental health support for young people is one of the single biggest steps we can take to improve children’s life chances, make sure all pupils are getting the very most out of school and deliver excellence for every child.

“Taken alongside new intensive support for schools that are struggling, our free breakfast clubs for millions of children and our wider work to drive up school attendance, this government will continue using all available levers to break the destructive link between background and success and deliver on our Plan for Change.”

Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, said:

“Poor mental health is something that has been raised with me time and again by young people and educators when I visit schools across Luton South and South Bedfordshire. In some cases, schools are having to self-fund mental health practitioners to provide support to pupils most in need.”

“That’s why I’m so proud that this Labour government is making good on our promises and expanding access to vital mental health support. It will ensure children have the tools to manage any difficulties they may be facing so they can thrive.

“Young people growing up in Luton South and South Bedfordshire deserve the best start in life – through our Plan for Change, our Labour government is working to make this a reality.”