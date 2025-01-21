Luton special school improves but more work to be done says Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ofsted has told a special educational needs (SEN) school in Luton it must keep making improvements to no longer be judged as having serious weaknesses.

An inspector visited Windmill Hill School, in York Street, for a monitoring report after the school was deemed as being inadequate last year.

The report, published this month, praised the school for making improvements on how the curriculum is designed and taught.

Inspector, Al Mistrano said: “Leaders have clearly outlined the exact knowledge staff must ensure that pupils learn. Leaders have also clarified the order in which staff should teach the knowledge so that pupils build what they know over time.”

Windmill Hill School. Picture: Google Maps

With the support of Creating Tomorrow Partnership, the trust which runs the school, staff have been trained on how to teach the curriculum effectively.

But the report stated: “There is more work to do. Staff do not consistently arrange learning activities that support pupils to achieve the learning aims that leaders intend. Similarly, staff do not always adapt learning activities well enough to meet the needs of all learners.

The trustees were also praised for having “an accurate understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of the school” and they hold leaders to account over the quality of their work.

A spokesperson for Windmill Hill School said: “We’re delighted that Ofsted has recognised the progress made by our dedicated staff since the last Ofsted inspection in February 2024, and that we are delivering on our rapid improvement plan. Whilst we still have some way to go, our team is working hard to ensure the best outcomes for the children at Windmill Hill.”

Since being inspected in 2024, Windmill Hill School has “experienced significant turbulence in staff levels”, and while nearly leadership roles have been filled, “many vacancies remain within the support staff team”.

One of the areas for improvement was the teaching of reading. The monitoring report read: “Since the previous inspection, leaders have put into place a clearly defined approach to the teaching of reading. Leaders have also trained staff in how to teach reading effectively.

"Some staff understand and follow the reading scheme as set out, but others do not. When this happens, pupils become confused about the letters and sounds they are trying to learn so do not improve their reading as well as they could.”