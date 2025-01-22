Luton special school to change to different academy trust after ‘challenging start’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Department for Education has decided to change the trust that runs a special school in Luton after what a councillor called a “challenging start”.

Windmill Hill School, a secondary school for students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), will join Lime Multi-Academy Trust from April 1, 2025.

The school has been managed by Creating Tomorrow Trust since it opened in 2021. Ofsted rated the school as being inadequate after an inspection in February 2024. This month, a monitoring report into Windmill Hill was published by the education watchdog, saying there was still more work to be done.

The Department for Education acknowledged that staff recruitment and retention was a challenge, which has impacted how the trust was able to improve the school.

Windmill Hill School. Picture: Google Maps

Cllr Javeria Hussain, portfolio holder for education, said: “We recognise that Windmill Hill School has had a challenging start and also that Creating Tomorrow Partnership has taken clear and decisive action to address concerns raised by Ofsted, working hard to put measures in place to help to raise standards.

“However we support the planned changes and look forward to working closely with Lime Trust to strengthen the school and continue the journey of improvement.

“We are confident that the ambitions set by Lime Trust and the plan and capacity being introduced to help the school grow, will improve the progress and outcomes for children and young people attending Windmill Hill and that they will feel safe, supported and well prepared for their next stage of education and learning.”

CEO of Lime Trust, Kirsten Jowett, said: “We’re immensely proud to welcome Windmill Hill School to Lime Trust. We look forward to working with Luton local authority and the school’s pupils, parents and staff to ensure the effective access to our nurturing and supportive SEND provision.

"Windmill Hill will join our family of existing academies in Peterborough and Northeast London, already enrolled into our fantastic curriculum.”

Kevin Latham, CEO of Creating Tomorrow Trust, said as a trust, they were “saddened” to not be supporting the school, but was that “committed to doing what’s best for the students”.

He added: “We recognise that whilst we have made improvements since February, Lime Trust are better placed to deliver the rapid and sustained progress that the students deserve, and we truly wish them every success.”