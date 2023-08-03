Luton sports trust impact report highlights ‘flourishing libraries’ and investment into health

Active Luton have published its annual impact report

A sports and leisure trust in Luton has proudly published its annual impact report.

Active Luton’s report is split into nine main categories, and highlights the Trust’s achievements over the last year. The report categories are: Leisure Centres; Community Centres, Athletics and Golf; Health and Wellbeing; Luton Libraries; Energise Luton; Active Education; Active Training and Development; Volunteers; and Environment and Sustainability.

The report features key figures and case studies, including Paul – who was referred to the service by his GP for low mood and sadness. With support from his link worker, Paul found that regular cycling and better sleep patterns helped him to become more active and he also found that being outside had a positive impact on his mindset.

According to the report, libraries have had a huge rise in visits thanks to community enthusiasm.

Chief Executive Helen Barnett said: “From supporting health and wellbeing, providing low cost or free access to great facilities, improving community services in Luton Libraries, looking after vulnerable children during school holidays, and much more in between, we’re proud to play our part in making sure that the health and wellbeing of our community is everyone’s business.”

Active Luton is also involved in a nationwide Holiday Activity and Food programme, funded by Government. Helen said: “The Energise work has required every single part of our diverse organisation to pull together and deliver such a comprehensive offer to children and families most in need.”

Active Luton currently has seven centres: Inspire Sports Village, Lea Manor Recreation Centre, Lewsey Sports Park and Pool, Stockwood Park Athletics Centre & Performance Gym, Stockwood Park Golf Centre, Hightown Community Sports & Arts Centre, and Hart Hill Community Centre.

Helen added: “Active Luton has evolved, and will continue to evolve, to support the wellbeing of Luton’s diverse community.