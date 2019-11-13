Luton student Serefina crowned Sustainability Designer of the Year at Midlands Fashion Awards

A talented university student from Luton was certainly in vogue as she won a top accolade at a prestigious awards evening in Birmingham.

Serefina Rose Charles, who studied at Nottingham Trent University, was crowned Sustainability Designer of the Year 2019 at the Midlands Fashion Awards.

The event included a catwalk show of each of the finalists designs, as well as some guest designers and several established designers, including Jackie Maguire Clothing, IN&OUT Fashion and fashion label Après Lunar’ by Rose Brown.

The event also included shopping stalls from each of the accessory finalists and a networking opportunity, culminating in the awards show.

MFA founder and director, Jenny Eason, said: “The 2019 awards have been phenomenal, and the calibre of the candidates has blown me and the rest of the judges away.

“We have some amazing talent within the region, and we are so pleased that we can give them this platform to showcase their designs and help them to launch their own businesses.”

2019 was the 12th year for the Midlands Fashion Awards, which were sponsored by JDR Branding, The Flash Centre, My Flamingos LTD and the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce.

The event provides a dedicated showcase for independent, emerging and creative talent in the wider Midlands region, from designers to make-up artists and photographers.