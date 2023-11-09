Luton students are the future of investment banking and trading
Students and teachers travelled to Canary Wharf to participate in a day funded by HSBC Global Banking and Markets as part of the bank’s efforts to break down barriers to opportunity.
Maahwish Mirza, who arranged the event with Ian Hayden of Denbigh High School, said: “as someone who grew up in a working class family in Luton, I never dreamed of one day working for an investment bank. Access to opportunities are so often determined by who you know and that’s a barrier I’m committed to breaking down.”
The day saw investment bank and markets staff, from senior FX traders to Managing Directors in Debt Capital Markets, spend time with students and deconstruct global banking and markets. Lisa McGeough, recognised this year as one of Financial News’ top 20 most influential in investment banking, opened the event, and said: “I was so proud to see so many young minds opened to the idea that banking is a career choice they can pursue if they want to”.
Mayor of Luton, Yaqub Hanif, said: “Thank you to HSBC for this important initiative which helps our students unlock their potential. Denbigh students have done us all proud.”
Leader of Luton Council, Hazel Simmons, said: “We are very proud of Denbigh’s students who showcased the talent of young people in Luton. Thank you to HSBC for supporting one of our schools.”