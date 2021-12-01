Luton teenager has her sights set on modelling success

Larissa Stan with one of her modelling trophies

A Luton teenager is making her mark in the modelling world.

Larisa Stan, a pupil of Manshead C of E School, has already racked up a string of successes in the industry since February 2020.

Her successes include top three for Miss Diamond UK, Royal International Miss UK, top two for the Teenie Summer Pageant, taking best smile award, two medals for the Pure UK awards and the UK's National Miss award in July this year.

Larissa Stan

Proud father Christinel Stan said his daughter, 13, had also won awards in various pageants this year, including the Lakeside Charity Pageant, and Model Search UK.

"She started entering pageants because when she was really young, she started modelling around the house and watched lots of fashion shows. She promised that she will not give up until she models at Victoria Secret," said Christinel, who works in construction.

The sporty youngster's favourite subjects at school are English, maths, art and drama, and despite her modelling success it's not the path she hopes to follow when she leaves school, instead she has ambitions to be a solicitor or a vet.

Larissa, who's mum works as a kitchen assistant and has an older brother Catalin, has a special wardrobe where she keeps her all pageant clothes, jewellery and shoes.