The university's logo will be on the sleeve of the team's training shirts

Students at the University of Bedfordshire are set to get more career development opportunities after the university revealed it is Luton Town Football Club's official education partner.

Despite working in partnership for over a decade, this new agreement will mean that students studying sports-related courses will get more chances for work experience with the Premier League club. Sports, business and journalism students will get to go on trips to Luton Town FC’s training ground, while home match tickets will be given to students from courses like BSc Sport Coaching Science. These experiences are said to give them an insight into the behind-the-scenes workings of a Premier League football club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adrian Dutch, Pro Vice-Chancellor at the University of Bedfordshire, said: “We are extremely excited and proud to be partnering with Luton Town Football Club to deliver this new educational programme that puts students right at the heart of the partnership.

“As two local cornerstone institutions, the university has enjoyed a great relationship with the club for more than ten years and we are looking forward to building on this association as we launch a range of new opportunities and initiatives to enhance the student learning experience.”