Luton votes Happy Days charity winner of SCS Big Toy Bonanza

Following a month’s worth of voting, ScS has announced that Luton residents have named Happy Day Children’s Charity as the worthy winner of its Big Toy Bonanza donation.

After receiving the most votes, the charity, based in Hitchin, was awarded a hamper of toys including items such as Pop Up Pirate mini games, Massey Ferguson Playsets and sensory toys.

Rob Cox, fundraising and marketing manager at Happy Days Children’s Charity, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to ScS for all of their support.

“We can give the brave kids we help a wonderful toy, giving them a wonderful memento.”

Happy Day Children’s Charity organises and funds activities and special days out to children in the UK living with mental, physical and emotional difficulties.

Lauren Old, communications executive at ScS, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to deliver these fantastic toys to Happy Day Children’s Charity, and hopefully bring a little smile to many well-deserving children.

“At ScS, engaging with and supporting the local community is something we’re really passionate about, so we’re thrilled to be able to give something back and help Happy Day Children’s Charity carry on doing great work.”