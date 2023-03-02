Barnfield College had the pleasure of hosting an event for its Pre-Access and Access students to celebrate their successes and achievements.

This celebration, with over 50 attendees including ex-students, current and former tutors, Gateway representatives and industry professionals, was the perfect opportunity for alumni to network, catch up with course tutors and explore the new £30m state-of-the-art campus at New Bedford Road.

Jennifer White, head of school for care and science at Barnfield College, said: “It was a privilege to meet with colleagues and students, both new and old, to discuss their experiences of studying at Barnfield College. So many of our Access and Pre-Access students have now progressed into varied professional occupations, using the skills and knowledge from their time at college to get there."

Barnfield College Pre-Access & Access Celebration Event

The college's alumni have progressed into professions such as midwifery, adult and paediatric nursing, social work, occupational therapy, teacher training, student services roles and many others. During the evening, several guests took the time to share their personal experiences and journies.

Marlene Sanchez Gonzalez said: “Through perseverance, and with great support from the tutors, the hard work paid off, and I secured an offer for a degree in nursing at the University of Hertfordshire.”

Alex Letham said: “After 25 years of working at an engineering firm, I felt the need for change and the Health Professions Access course allowed me to make that change. Access fully prepared me with what to expect and ensured I had the skills I needed to move forward into higher education.”

Ana Fangueiro said: “I knew I wanted to go on to be a health professional, but I didn’t have the academic qualifications I needed, despite having the work experience. I learnt a lot on my course and I was accepted into my chosen university.”

Barnfield College offers Access pathways in social and health studies, a stepping stone for adult learners to prepare for a university degree. The college also offers a pre-access course which helps to prepare adult students to study towards an access qualification.