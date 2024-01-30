Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An secondary academy in Luton has had a glowing report from Ofsted after inspectors visited the school.

Denbigh High School on Alexandra Avenue was rated ‘outstanding’ by the regulator in a report published last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students at the academy, which is part of the Chiltern Learning Trust, were described by inspectors as “very proud” to attend the school and “treat each other and adults with respect”.

Denbigh High School. Picture: Google Maps

The report stated: “They appreciate that teachers have high expectations of them and want them to be the best they can be. The curriculum is highly ambitious for all pupils to succeed. Pupils respond positively to this challenge and commit themselves to success in and out of lessons.”

Donna Neely-Hayes, Headteacher at Denbigh High School said: “I am immensely proud of the recent recognition we received in our exceptional Ofsted report. Being rated outstanding in all areas serves as a testament to our vision of promoting high achievement for all, a commitment that resonates throughout the entire report.

“The judgement is thoroughly deserved by our school community, reflective of students who have not only excelled academically, but continue to develop as confident, tolerant, and resilient young people.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are overjoyed with the glowing report, which provides us with a mandate to continue cultivating an aspirational, innovative, and vibrant environment for both learning and working. I extend my sincere thanks to the dedicated parents, carers, and teachers who play a central role in preparing our young people for the demands of the modern world.”

The school was praised for offering “a huge range of well-attended and inclusive extra-curricular clubs”, which include chess, gardening, and a variety of sports.

As well as learning the curriculum and achieving good exam grades, the students “become confident, tolerant, and resilient young people”.

Inspectors found that there was “very little bullying” at the school as students behaved well both in and out of the classroom, and leaders dealt with any incidents “robustly”.