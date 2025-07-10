Luton's planned number of new school places will not meet demand

Luton's planned number of new school places will not meet the expected demand in 2026, new figures show.

It comes as education unions warned the Government must address the need for more spaces "as early as possible" to ensure children do not miss a place in school.

Department for Education figures show 0 new school places are planned to be created across primary and secondary schools in Luton between May 2024 and September 2026.

However, the department estimates around 720 further places are needed to meet the area's forecasted demand for the 2026-27 school year.

It includes an additional 600 primary school and 120 secondary schools places.

Across England, the number of planned primary and secondary school places will need to more than double to meet demand.

An estimated 54,800 school places are needed on top of the already planned 47,000 new places.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders' union NAHT, said there are significant variations between different parts of the country, individual schools and year groups.

He explained: "Many secondary schools are now facing the kind of pressure on places experienced by primaries a few years ago.

"Even though primary schools in some areas are seeing pupil numbers decline due to factors including falling birth rates and a lack of affordable housing, competition for places in some schools remains high."

He said "more could be done" to ensure there are suitable places, including by protecting school funding and improving teacher recruitment and retention.

A DfE spokesperson said parents should be reassured, with over 97% of children accepted to one of their top school choices.

They added: "Through our Plan for Change this Government is determined to make sure every child, wherever they live, can achieve and thrive in school.

"Councils are legally responsible for ensuring there are enough school places for their local communities and should work in collaboration with academy trusts and other local partners to balance the supply and demand of school places, in line with changing demographics.

"Through the landmark Children's Wellbeing and School's Bill, we will require councils and schools to work together on admissions to make sure every family has access to a good local school."