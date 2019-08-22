Manshead CE Academy celebrates improved GCSE results in Caddington

Caddington's Manshead CE Academy staff are celebrating with their Year 11 students following "an improved set of GCSE results".

In particular, the number of students achieving both English and Maths has risen, while the school is also delighted with pupils' strong results in Science, History, Geography and Religious Studies.

GCSE results day.

Andy McBurnie, headteacher, said: “I would like to pay credit to the hard work and dedication of students and staff; I am thrilled for the students who thoroughly deserve their results.”

There were some outstanding individual performances, including: Shageela Konasan who achieved seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7; Drew Edgar with ten grade 7s and above; Freya Cann with eight grade 7 and above; and Finlay Cochrane with seven grade 7 and above.

The Academy is looking forward to welcoming so many of its students back into the Sixth Form.