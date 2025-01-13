Meet the stars of the University of Bedfordshire’s new marketing campaign!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two student stars from the University of Bedfordshire are sharing their excitement about being chosen as the 'faces' of the University's bold new marketing campaign which places real students at the heart of the campaign.

Both Mary Ifeajika and Saksham Babbar have spoken about their pride and excitement at being part of the new Career Powered Education campaign, reflecting on their study journey and how it has helped prepare them to step into their careers.

Biotechnology with Data Analytics student Mary said: “Being part of this campaign has been an amazing experience! I’ve had friends and strangers call to tell me they saw my picture on a bus or even in cities like Milton Keynes.”

Mary and Saksham have shared their unique experiences of life at Bedfordshire, highlighting the University’s commitment to equipping students with the tools and support they need to achieve their career goals.

Mary continued “The lecturers here have been incredible, always supportive and willing to help. I’ve especially appreciated the University’s efforts to create activities that help students unwind during stressful periods, and resources like Studiosity and the Careers & Employability team have also been invaluable in offering academic support and guidance for life after graduation.”

Saksham, who has recently completed his MBA in Digital Marketing, added: “The University of Bedfordshire is one of the best universities and I can proudly say it is my university. From the facilities to the support staff, lecturers who gives their all towards high-class education to our university cafes and restaurants - I would recommend students to be a part of the University of Bedfordshire.”

The Career Powered Education campaign runs across the University’s website, social media platforms and printed material around the country, showcasing how Bedfordshire is utilising industry links, state-of-the-art facilities, and expert academics to help prepare students for the workplace. To find out more, visit: www.beds.ac.uk/powered/