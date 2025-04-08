Mental Health Lead at Barnfield College wins Virtual School Best Practice Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jess Fox, Mental Health Lead at Barnfield College, has won the Luton Virtual School Best Practice award.

Jess has been recognised for her outstanding contributions to her fellow advisors and young people in Luton.

She was commended for her approach to developing Personal Education Plans (PEPs) that consider the views and opinions of the young people that she works with to develop a more holistic approach to preparing students with support requirements prepare for the transition from school to college, and onward throughout their college experience.

It was highlighted that Jess goes above and beyond when it comes to communicating with young people, their support workers and next of kin to ensure a supportive experience.

Jess with her award

Jess was full of joy after receiving the award and said: “It is a real honour to be recognised with the Best Practice award by Luton Virtual School, Barnfield College has a large cohort of Looked After Children and they deserve equal opportunities.”

“Looked After Children are no different to their peers and integrate really well into the college community, no matter their past and challenges faced.

“I am incredibly proud to be a part of a team that provides these young people with an environment to succeed.”

The award is from the Luton Virtual School, a team that supports education and careers for Looked After Children in Luton.

Barnfield College students who are Looked After Children, have PEP meetings termly, and Review meetings two or three times a year. At Barnfield College, the Student Support team participate in these meetings to share feedback on the young person’s progress in education, areas for improvement and to review any barriers which may be impacting their ability to achieve their best.

Along with the award, Jess received a copy of the book “Looked After: A Childhood in Care” signed by the author, Ashley John-Baptiste, and a £200 reward towards resources for Barnfield College.