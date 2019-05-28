Merger of Luton schools given the green light by council

The proposed merger of Cheynes Infant School and Sundon Park Junior School has been given the green light following a consultation earlier this year

The approval by the executive of Luton Borough Council paves the way for a single primary school - Parklea Primary - which will cater for children aged 4 to 11 years from September 1.

Stephen Spooner

The new name is a combination of ‘park’ from Sundon Park and ‘lea’ for the Leagrave area, and the school is also running a competition for a new logo.

A new Headteacher, Stephen Spooner, has been appointed to lead the new school.

Mr Spooner has over 30 years' experience in primary education and has served as a headteacher for over 20 years at Princess May Primary School and Broadwater Farm Primary School.

He said: “It gives me great pleasure to undertake headship at Parklea Primary. Both schools I taught at previously have undergone intensive change and made remarkable improvements. The skills and experiences I have acquired working in those schools have provided my most valuable and rewarding teaching and leadership experiences.

“When I visited the junior and infant sites, I was particularly impressed with the welcome I received, the dedicated and hardworking commitment of staff, how some improvements have already been made to the curriculum and the care demonstrated by staff for the children.

“I knew, during the visit, Parklea was the perfect choice for me as Headteacher. I will work relentlessly hard to ensure improvements are rapidly and continually sustained.”

Mark Jesson, Cheynes' chair of governors, said: “After a rigorous selection process, Stephen was the unanimous choice of the governors. We believe we have made a really strong appointment and that he is the right candidate to lead the new school.

"On behalf of the governors we would like to extend a warm welcome to Stephen, and we look forward to working with him to continue to raise standards and ensure pupils achieve their full potential.”