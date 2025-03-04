Most pupils get preferred secondary and upper school places in Central Bedfordshire

Central Bedfordshire pupils moving to secondary and upper schools in September have found out whether they have secured one of their preferred choices.

In total, 1,346 secondary school applications were received from families in the area, with 87 per cent receiving their first choice on National Offer Day (March 3).

There were 1,679 for applications for upper school places, with 98 per cent offered their first preference.

Councillor Steve Owen, executive member for children’s services and community safety, said: "It’s fantastic to see that such a high percentage of pupils have been allocated their first-choice school.

"All children have received a suitable offer of a school place at either their first, second or third preference school or where this hasn’t been possible a place will have been allocated at the next nearest school with places available.

“We are dedicated to providing every child with access to a high-quality education and continue to work towards improving education standards across Central Bedfordshire."

In addition, nearly all applications were submitted online this year, which CBC says makes the process "smoother and more convenient" for families - with 96 per cent doing so for secondary school places and 98 per cent of parents and carers making online applications for upper school places.

Councillor Owen added: "Congratulations to all pupils and best wishes for the exciting academic journey ahead."

Visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/admissions to find out more.