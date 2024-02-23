Mother and son duo celebrate receiving a Master's degree at University of Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a family affair at graduation as a mother and son celebrated their academic achievements together after both receiving degrees from the University of Bedfordshire.

Throughout her course, Sewwandi balanced her studies with life as a mother, wife and worker in Sri Lanka and highlighted the guidance and support provided by the University in getting her to graduation day.

Sewwandi said: “Graduating with my own son at the same university was the most precious gift I have received. Education has no limits; it is for generations. I was a proud mother as I was able to graduate with my own son on the same stage and to be his inspiration on the same stage. We were privileged enough to share an overwhelming pride for each other.”

Looking ahead to the future, Sewwandi now hopes to complete her PhD studies at Bedfordshire.

Devin added: “Graduating with my mother is testament to our dedication, perseverance, and unwavering mutual support throughout this academic journey. It's not just a degree; it's a shared accomplishment etched in our hearts. Walking across the stage with my mother by my side, I am reminded that life's beautiful moments are those we create together.”

Both Sewwandi and Devin also praised their lecturers and course for playing a role in their academic success, with Devin noting how the ‘inclusive curriculum and supportive environment’ at Bedfordshire enabled them both to thrive.