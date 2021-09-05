New era for Luton staff and students as Ashcroft relaunches as Queen Elizabeth School

It is a brand new era for students and staff at Queen Elizabeth School in Luton who are settling in to the new academic year under a new identity.

As of September 2021, Ashcroft High School in Crawley Green Road has been officially relaunched with its new name.

The school says the decision to change its name and brand are linked to the future development of the school and are based on the phenomenal achievements and academic progress made over the last year under new leadership.

Queen Elizabeth School

The school’s class of 2021 obtained exceptional results in their GCSE examinations, with the school celebrating their best ever results.

Highlights included: 65% awarded a grade 4 or above in Maths and English; 100% 9-4 grades in Biology, Chemistry and Physics; 88% 9-4 grades in Drama; 85% 9-4 grades in French; 82% 9-4 grades in Dance; 77% 9-4 grades in Computer Science; 70% 9-4 grades in Humanities (Geography and History).

Queen Elizabeth School says it is committed to providing students with the chance to develop their knowledge and skills in different industries by offering vocational subjects within their broad curriculum. With specialist facilities and teachers, the school celebrated 100% distinction pass and star grades in Construction, Hospitality and Catering, Child Development and Health and Fitness.

Headteacher Rhoda McPherson said: “Our students’ commitment and high aspirations have been inspiring and we are so proud of each and every one of them. The school has made outstanding progress over the last year and students are clearly benefitting as a result of our ongoing efforts to provide outstanding opportunities and experiences for all. I am excited for the new academic year to watch the school continue to go from strength to strength.”

MBLN Queen Elizabeth School headteacher Rhoda McPherson

With the historic milestone of the Platinum Jubilee next year, the school says the name Queen Elizabeth and the aspirational associations with the monarchy align with its vision and ambitions for its students and the local community.

Mrs McPherson added: “We have committed staff, inspirational students and dedicated parents with a shared goal to provide our young people with the education, support, opportunities and qualifications they require to be ready for, and successful in, the modern world. It was incredibly important to us that our name reflected our aspirations for the future and to pay homage to our wonderful sovereign."

A summary of the school’s individual student success stories at GCSE can be found here.