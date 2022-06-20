New provision for children with autism to launch at Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable academies

The two specialist provisions will provide children, whose primary need is autism, the opportunity to receive specialist teaching whilst also being part of a wider school community, encouraging integration and participation in mainstream education. They will receive focused and dedicated support from experienced educational leaders.

Claire Zeleny, the Alternate Resource Provision leader, said: “The Alternative Provision Resource at both The Vale and The Rushmere Park Academies will bring a welcome addition to the already flourishing primary schools. We can utilise the expertise of leaders and teachers across our trust to help provide children with autism a wholesome learning experience. The possibility of combining mainstream and specialist education is an exciting opportunity for both academies.”

Cathy Barr, CEO of The Shared Learning Trust, added: “I am proud that The Shared Learning Trust is partnering with both Central Bedfordshire Council and the Autism Education Trust on this initiative. We pride ourselves on inclusivity and look forward to the first intake of children joining us. We pledge to parents that the provision will be of the highest quality.”

The new provision will be based at The Vale Academy in Dunstable and Rushmere Park Academy in Leighton Buzzard.

Places for 10 children on each site will be allocated by Central Bedfordshire Council. Staff at The Shared Learning Trust will work closely with them to ensure the children have a positive and smooth transition into their new school life.

For more information, contact [email protected]