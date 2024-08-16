A young boy plays with toys at a playgroup for pre-school aged children. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

A preschool in Luton has celebrated its recent Ofsted report after getting a ‘good’ rating.

Applecroft Pre-School, in Applecroft Road, received the report this week after being inspected on July 10.

Ofsted inspector, Elke Rockey, praised Applecroft’s staff on how they care for the toddlers and young children. The report stated: “The small team works closely to support children and their families. The management committee understands its responsibilities to operate the preschool and support the staff's well-being and development.

“The key-person approach works effectively. Staff make good use of their observations and assessments of children's development.”

Those working at the nursery have “opportunities to achieve formal early years qualifications to develop their skills”, according to the report.

But it also stated: “However, the team does not target further professional development sharply enough to promote teaching skills even further.”

Carly Carter, deputy manager at the preschool, said: “We are a small and friendly setting with the children’s best interests, learning needs and goals at the forefront of all that we do, our staff are all dedicated to their roles and aim to do the best of their ability at all times.

"We pride ourselves on our partnership working with the children’s parents and families and our special educational needs provision.

“Safeguarding is maintained to a high level as stated in the report. We provide an open and positive culture around safeguarding that puts the needs of the children first, the safety and care of our children is a main priority.”

She added: “On our return in September all feedback given in the report will be implemented and we will

Continue to deliver a high standard of childcare and education.”

Staff were commended for their commitment to children with special educational needs/disabilities. The inspector said: “Staff support children with special educational needs and/or disabilities exceptionally well. They liaise with other professionals and implement the guidance they give. Staff involve parents fully in the overall plan for their children.”

Another area for improvement was to “help staff to prepare the transition times of the day so that children's learning is maximised”. Despite this, Children were described as “confident and keen to learn at this small and welcoming pre-school”.