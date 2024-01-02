Did your school make the list?

Ofsted published 40 Good and Outstanding reports for Luton schools in 2023.

The education watchdog visited dozens of schools across the town last year, and many schools in the area were praised for their quality of education, leadership, and more.

Results made by inspectors can range from “inadequate” to “outstanding” – and the reports can help parents decide what school to choose for their children.

Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list.

Al-Hikmah Boys School Al-Hikmah Boys School was rated 'Good' on July 13, 2023 (inspections took place June 6 to 8). In the report, the quality of education was rated Good, behaviour and attitudes Good, personal development Outstanding, and leadership and management Good.

Bramingham Primary School Bramingham Primary School was rated 'Good' on May 25, 2023 (inspections took place on March 28 and 29). In the report, the quality of education was rated Good, behaviour and attitudes Good, personal development Good, and leadership and management Good.

Bushmead Primary School Bushmead Primary Schooll was rated 'Good' on July 11, 2023 (inspections took place on May 24 and 25). In the report, the quality of education was rated Good, behaviour and attitudes Good, personal development Good, and leadership and management Good.

Chantry Primary Academy Chantry Primary Academy was rated 'Good' on September 18, 2023 (inspections took place on June 13 and 14). The report says 'Chantry Primary Academy continues to be a good school.'