First chance for students to see the campus

Barnfield College will be hosting its first on-campus Open Evening of the year.

Students will get a chance to discover their options, explore both New Bedford Road and Enterprise Way campuses and facilities and speak to expert tutors and support staff on Thursday 1 July between 5pm – 7pm.

The event is the first time the college has been open to visitors since 2020. Visitors will be able to hear from the tutors, meet one-to-one and find out all the information you need to know about the wide range of courses on offer at college.

As well as construction and engineering, students at the Enterprise Way campus can choose to study computing, travel or business. Meanwhile the New Bedford Road campus is home to subjects such as childcare, health and social, art, media, music, professional cookery and sport.

Discover how Barnfield College can help school leavers to reach their ambitions. Students will complete their studies career-ready, reaching industry standards and qualified to access higher education or an apprenticeship.

Event guidance

The event will take place in line with the latest Government guidance. Covid-secure controls remain in place on campus and capacity is strictly limited.

Pre-booking is essential, visitors are invited to book a time slot for their visit and attend with no more than one guest.