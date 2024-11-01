A parent has criticised a school in Caddington for allegedly failing to protect their child from ongoing bullying.

The dad, who wished to remain anonymous, said that his child endured ‘mental torment’ while studying at Caddington CE Academy.

But the school’s Trust insists its staff ‘work really hard to ensure it is a nurturing, safe place in which every child can thrive’.

Despite raising concerns about his child becoming more reclusive and writing about being bullied, the dad believes he was ignored.

Manshead CE Academy. Picture: Google Maps

He said: “She told me who was bullying her. I got in touch with the school straight away, and they haven't got back to me. So I've kept on trying to get in touch. They didn't get back to me.”

The dad first alerted the school, which is part of the Diocese of St Albans Multi-Academy Trust, to the situation in January 2023, and told teachers again in person during parents’ evening in September of the same year.

He requested that his child and her bully not be put side by side in class. But the dad claims they were instead actually sat together.

The traumatised pupil was sent home from school in a taxi in November after staff were concerned about her safety following threats made by another student.

In July of this year, the dad found out that his child had been self-harming and met with senior leaders at the school, Mrs Chivers-Shepherd and Mrs Dumbleton.

In a recording of a meeting heard by Luton News, Manshead CE Academy headteacher Mrs Chivers-Shepherd said: “We are not a hospital service,” when asked why they had not sought external mental health support. She also claimed that the daughter and her bully were now friends.

Mrs Chivers-Shepherd also said that there were “no other concerns” for the pupil despite notebooks illustrating her low mood and dark thoughts.

A spokesperson for the Diocese of St Albans Multi-Academy Trust said: “We work really hard to ensure that each of our schools is a nurturing, safe place in which every child can thrive – something that is recognised by Ofsted in their reports on each of our schools.

“Whilst it clearly wouldn’t be appropriate to provide specific details about individual students, our whole approach is built on providing a safe environment that protects the wellbeing and welfare of all of our pupils.”

The dad added: “I'm just getting brushed off. I'm trying to do this because I don't want other children there suffering.”