Parent’s anger over closure of special school near Luton due to gas leak

The gas leak on the school site in Houghton Regis, was discovered on September 1, with repairs scheduled to take around 11 days.One angry parent whose disabled child attends the school, said: “The time to fix this for children to return to school is allegedly 11 days meaning all children lose a whole week of education.

"Why is this so long? Most gas leaks take no more than 24 hours to repair and should be a priority.

"As a single carer for a disabled child that attends the school I'm extremely upset that we have been told we must keepchildren off until September 12.

The Chiltern School is not expected to reopen until September 12

"It's a disgrace.”

A statement on social media however suggests the school, in Parkside Drive, may reopen next Monday, September 11.