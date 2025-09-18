Parents urged to consider secondary school options as deadline for applications approaches

The deadline to apply for a secondary school place in September 2026 is October 31, and Queensbury Academy is urging families to visit local schools

Queensbury Academy in Dunstable, part of Anthem Schools Trust, is urging families to attend open evenings at local secondary schools, as the deadline for secondary school places in September next year draws close.

Before making that all important decision of which secondary school to join next year, Queensbury Academy suggests parents visit schools with their Year 6 children to get a feel for the education, care and facilities on offer.

The Queensbury open evening will provide an exclusive chance for families to see what the academy has to offer

Queensbury itself is holding an open evening on Thursday 2nd October from 5pm to 8pm, with talks from the headteacher at 5.15pm and 6.45pm.

The evening will provide an exclusive chance for parents and carers to discuss the range of opportunities that Queensbury provides both academically and pastorally to support all children to reach their full potential.

Helen Palmer, Headteacher of Queensbury Academy, said: “We know that joining a secondary school is a major decision and we recommend that families attend as many school open evenings as possible.

“Open evenings are an excellent way to get a feel for a school and they can also help to give primary-age pupils a taste of what secondary school is all about.

“Local families are very welcome to come along to the Queensbury open evening on Thursday 2nd October, where they will be able to tour the academy and meet staff and students.

“Finally, we would urge parents to submit their child’s application to the local authority in good time before the October 31 deadline.”