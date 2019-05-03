Past and present Luton students invited to Cardinal Newman’s 50th anniversary party!

Luton’s Cardinal Newman School is celebrating its 50th anniversary and past students, teachers, and friends are invited to reminisce and share memories.

The grand reunion is this Saturday (May 4), and students both old and new are working hard to make the event “absolute Newman”, featuring music from local Irish rock band, The Skivers, and DJs Dean Blackett and Mick McGrath, as well as having street food from Old Skool Pantry and two “stylish bars”.

Cardinal Newman, 2019

Headteacher Joe Richardson, said: “This will be the event of the year. There are so many fond memories to share and I dare say there will be new memories forged through this celebration. Newman is a great school backed by a fabulous community.”

Tickets are on sale at the school now.