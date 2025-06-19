Pearsons National Teaching award Luton primary teacher a Silver Award winner

Luton teacher Rachel Anderson from Wenlock CE Academy has been recognised with a Silver Award for Primary School Teacher of the Year in this year's Pearson National Teaching Awards. Chosen from thousands of nominees, they will now be in with the chance of winning the highly desired Gold Award, which will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony in London and on BBC One’s The One Show later this year.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel has worked at Wenlock for 13 years, from her early days as a new teacher to now, Assistant Headteacher for assessment and data. She has seen many changes over the years but always remained committed to providing our pupils with the best education, organising fundraising events, mentoring new teachers and working hard to evoke a love of reading in all pupils.

Rachel is one of 93 deserving teachers, lecturers, leaders, support staff and institutions recognised as a silver winner in this year’s awards for the lasting impact they have on shaping the lives of young people. The announcement follows tributes from celebrities, students and schools across the UK as they say thank you to all those who work in education to mark National Thank a Teacher Day. Celebrating the whole education community, National Thank a Teacher Day and the Pearson National Teaching Awards are run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity established over 25 years ago to celebrate the transformative impact of education, shining a spotlight on the pivotal roles teachers, support staff, colleges, schools and early years educators play in inspiring young people, every single day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Michael Morpurgo, author, former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, says: “The dedication and impact of those involved in educating young people is truly remarkable. Their influence extends well beyond the classroom - offering encouragement, inspiration, and unwavering support that can shape lives for years to come. That’s why National Thank a Teacher Day is an important opportunity to pause and celebrate all that they do. "I’m also delighted to be able to congratulate this year’s Silver Award winners. Your passion and commitment to shaping the next generation is extraordinary. Thank you for the difference you make every single day."

Pearson Silver Award Winner for Teacher of the Year in a Primary School.

Sharon Hague, CEO of Pearson UK, says: “Every day, educators across the UK go above and beyond to inspire, support, and shape the future generation. Today, we proudly recognise those making an extraordinary impact. Our Silver Award winners represent the very best of the profession, and we’re th rilled to celebrate their dedication and achievements. Congratulations to all of this year’s Silver winners!” Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, says: "On Thank a Teacher Day, I want to celebrate the remarkable professionals who are the backbone of our education system. Brilliant teachers make the single biggest difference to a child’s education. "I've experienced first-hand how a great teacher can make all the difference. Teachers don't just deliver lessons – they transform lives, inspire curiosity, and build the confidence our children need to succeed. For this incredible commitment to our nation 's future, we owe our teachers our deepest gratitude."