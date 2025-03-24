PHOTOS: Young creatives from Chiltern Academy shine in Att10tive’s “Luton’s Image” project

Supported by the Connelly Foundation and TNLCF, the two Att10tive’s sponsors “Luton’s Image” encouraged artists to creatively interpret the town’s essence and personality using the five letters of Luton or the town’s map as inspirations. Participants used diverse mediums such as paintings, drawings, photography, ceramics, and videos to showcase their impressions of Luton.

The students of Chiltern Academy were the first to complete their contributions, which will debut at Luton DART from April 25th. Their outstanding work will be joined by other creatives from Queen Elizabeth High School, The Stockwood Park Academy, Putteridge High School, Lea Manor High School, Luton Sixth Form College and Barnfield College.

Montell Neufville, Managing Director of Att10tive and Vice Chair of Step Forward Luton, emphasized the project’s importance: “Luton is a town of contrasts and surprises, where tradition meets modernity and diversity flourishes. We have so much hidden talents in our town and many young people who want to play a role in promoting the town positively. This was a great opportunity to show the town in a way that many of our young citizens see the town where they live and grow up.”

The participating young artists reflected on their motivations and aspirations for the project:

Reya Rasheed, age 13, shared: “We wanted to display the greatness of Luton in our eyes, through our art. Knowing that this will be displayed at the DART for thousands of people to see makes me tense, but it also inspires me to realize my art could influence others to create.”

Yasmin, age 12, explained: “For me, Luton is where I grew up, created friends, and connected with family. Through this project, we’re showing everyone the beautiful side of Luton, one that often goes unnoticed.”

Zofia, age 12, expressed: “I wanted to share my view of Luton through its history and culture. I think Luton is looked down upon because of other people's words, however looking at the great pictures of the town can show the history, culture and beauty that people may have not noticed before. Knowing that my artwork will be displayed for people to see makes me feel proud and excited that people may look at our artwork and view Luton differently or be inspired to create their own artwork and share their point of view or story on Luton.

Larissa, age 13, reflected: “This project was a way for us to come together as a community and explore Luton’s beauty through a new generation’s perspective. It’s exciting to showcase what we’ve created.”

Ruqayyah age 12, added: ‘Participating in this project gave me a chance to highlight my favourite parts of Luton and its inclusivity. I’m proud that people will see our creative take on the town.”

Cllr Javeria Hussain, Deputy Chair of Luton Rising, the Luton Council company that built and runs the Luton DART, said: “We are delighted that Luton DART passengers will get the chance to see how creative our young people are, and their positive representations of how they feel about our town.”

The artwork will be displayed for the public to view, celebrating Luton’s rich diversity and highlighting its beauty through the eyes of young creatives. For further details, contact Att10tive at [email protected] or visit Luton DART from 25th April 2025 to experience the inspiring creativity of Luton’s youth.

